Sheikh Qassem: Iran after the War is Stronger, More Powerful

By Staff

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem noted that “Imam Hussain [PBUH] taught us to remain steadfast on the right path, even if it comes at a cost—especially when we are able to take a stance that leads to positive outcomes.” He pointed out that “the path of Imam Hussain is present in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” and affirmed that “the ceasefire is a direct and official declaration of the failure of the aggression’s objectives against Iran.”

Speaking during the commemoration of the first night of Ashura at the central gathering in Sayyed al-Shuhada Complex in the southern suburb of Beirut, Sheikh Qassem added, “We approach our positions with refusal to submit, by shouldering responsibility and making use of the resources available to us. What we possess is our dignity, our stance, and the Book that will bear our deeds on the Day of Judgment.”

He continued: “The martyrs, those of steadfast stance, will say on the Day of Judgment: ‘Our Lord, we fulfilled our duty, we raised the banner of truth, and we supported the oppressed.’ And God will say to them: ‘Well done, enter Paradise.’”

He affirmed that “Our slogan this year is ‘Never will I forsake you, O Hussain,’” reminding that “the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs used to say, ‘Never will I forsake you, O Hussain,’ and he gave his blood, his soul, and his life under this banner.”

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that “the path of Hussain [PBUH] is the very path followed by the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, by Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and by all the noble martyrs of the Islamic Resistance and the martyrs of the Ummah.”

He addressed the supporters of the resistance saying: “You, God willing, will remain loyal to the pledge — the pledge to the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs — until we achieve all our goals, on the path to either victory or martyrdom.”

Sheikh Qassem addressed the recent aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, explaining that it “faced a global American assault based on falsehoods, aggression, and completely baseless accusations.” He noted that “the path of Imam Hussain [PBUH} is present in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He stated that “the main goal of ‘Israel’ and the United States is to target any independent force that supports the resistance in our region and to crush any direction that seeks the liberation of Palestine.”

He emphasized that “‘Israel’ is an expansionist entity—it will not be satisfied with the 1948 territories, nor with all of Palestine, nor with occupying the Golan and beyond. It seeks to dominate the entire region, and this is being confirmed by events and facts.” He added that “‘Israel’ is pursuing further control and expansion for its own benefit and for the benefit of the American tyrant.”

He went on to say: “This aggression revealed that no matter what the US does or fabricates, nearly the entire world and its peoples condemned the attack on Iran. All the evidence shows that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful, but its enemies are determined to fabricate a pretext for aggression.”

He firmly asserted that the United States and the Zionists “will not be able, through aggression, to put an end to the peaceful nuclear program or the missile system,” explaining that “missiles continued to strike the ‘Israeli’ entity.” He pointed out that “they sought to overthrow the system—and they failed. All three of their objectives have completely collapsed. Today, Iran has emerged victorious after twelve days, and the ceasefire serves as a genuine Iranian interest because it halts the aggression against it.”

Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed that “the ceasefire is a direct and official declaration of the failure of the aggression’s objectives against Iran.”

He noted that “there was genuine popular consensus in Iran rallying around the Iranian leadership,” and explained that “this reflects the real impact of what the Leader and the Revolution have instilled in this people.”

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General added: “This is a people with a long and proud record—at least since the victory of the Revolution until today—despite all the suffering and wars. They have remained united around their leadership and their revolution, and they triumphed.” He stressed that “the Iranian armed forces, including the Revolutionary Guard and security forces, stood their ground firmly on the battlefield.”

While affirming that “Iran has proven it is capable—on its own—of confronting the American tyrant, the criminal ‘Israel,’ and Western support,” he said: “Blessed is the sacrificing Iran, which alone inflicted severe damage on the ‘Israeli’ entity—so much so that it had to call on the United States for help out of sheer helplessness.”

He stated that “Iran has solidified its regional and international position through its convictions and choices, without making a single concession,” and emphasized that “Iran after the war is just like Iran before it—only stronger.”

Sheikh Qassem stated: “Iran has exposed that US intervention in the region serves to protect ‘Israel’ and harms the forces of the region. No one should believe that American bases in the region exist to protect its countries—they exist to protect ‘Israel.’

“We in Hezbollah support Iran’s independent choices and stand against the ‘Israeli’ occupation and American hegemony.”

He added: “Our choice is to strive for the liberation of our land and our independence. We will never yield to dictates, nor will we surrender to occupation. This is our homeland—we want it to be dignified, and we will resist no matter the cost.”

He stated that “Iran represents honor and dignity,” and declared:“We are proud to stand with Iran and to be under the wise and courageous leadership of Imam Khamenei.”