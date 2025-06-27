“Israeli” War Minister: We Failed to Target [Imam] Khamenei

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” War Minister Yisrael Katz has said that the entity would have targeted Iranian Supreme Leader His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei if it had the opportunity,

His remarks came just days after "Israel" and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, ending nearly two weeks of open confrontation.

“I estimate that if [Imam] Khamenei had been in our sights, we would have taken him out,” Katz told 'Israel’s" Channel 13 on Thursday, as cited by Reuters.

Katz acknowledged that while Imam Khamenei was considered a high-value target, the circumstances did not allow for any operational action.

Asked whether "Israel" had sought American approval for such a move, he replied: “We don’t need permission for these things.”