Trump Announces Undisclosed Trade Deal with China, Hints at Upcoming Pact with India

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has announced that Washington has signed a trade agreement with China, though no details have been disclosed.

The statement, made late Thursday, came alongside confirmation from US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who said the deal had been “signed and sealed” two days prior.

“We just signed with China the other day,” Trump stated, without elaborating on the terms or scope of the agreement. Lutnick, speaking to Bloomberg TV, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing Trump’s personal role in finalizing such deals. “The president likes to close these deals himself. He’s the dealmaker. We’re going to have deal after deal,” he added.

The agreement appears to build upon a series of negotiations that began in Geneva in early May, which helped both countries avoid significant tariff hikes.

Subsequent discussions in London reportedly laid the groundwork for a broader framework, which this recent announcement seems to formalize.

Despite the announcement from Washington, Beijing has yet to confirm any such deal. However, China did reveal earlier this week that it is accelerating the approval process for rare earth exports—critical materials for high-tech industries like electric vehicles.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry stated on Thursday that it had begun approving “a certain number of compliant applications” for these exports, a move that may be linked to the reported agreement.

Trump also noted that a trade deal with India is on the horizon, signaling continued diplomatic momentum on the economic front.