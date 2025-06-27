IOF Shelling in Gaza Results in Dozens of Martyrs

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] targeted multiple residential areas with airstrikes and artillery shelling as part of their ongoing aggressive campaign against the Gaza Strip, resulting in martyrs and injuries, including civilians awaiting humanitarian aid.

Palestinian media platforms reported heavy "Israeli" airstrikes on Jabalia al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip, alongside artillery shelling targeting Beit Lahia in the northwest and the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shuja’iya in the east of Gaza City.

In the southern Gaza Strip, "Israeli" artillery and air forces targeted the Al-Mawasi area north of Khan Yunis, bombing a tent sheltering displaced persons, claiming two civilians, and injuring others, according to a medical source at Nasser Hospital.

The IOF also carried out intense artillery and air attacks, accompanied by tank and drone fire, targeting areas northwest of Khan Yunis.

"Israeli" warplanes struck near the University College south of Gaza City amid ongoing security threats to educational and medical facilities.

In another tragic incident, Al-Awda Hospital reported the arrival of one martyr and over 30 injured after the IOF targeted a group of civilians waiting to receive aid on Salah al-Din Street in the southern Wadi Gaza area of central Gaza. Later, two more civilians were martyred in a similar attack on a displaced persons' tent in Al-Mawasi.

This comes after the IOF carried out a deadly strike in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, on Thursday, targeting Palestinian police officers attempting to regulate flour prices and manage public markets amid a large civilian crowd. The aggression resulted in the martyrdom of 17 people and left dozens injured.

This new massacre adds to the escalating toll of "Israeli" bombardments across the Gaza Strip. Earlier in the day, two Palestinians were martyred and others injured in a separate "Israeli" strike near the Al-Baraka junction in Deir Al-Balah.

In Gaza City, an "Israeli" airstrike targeted the Amr Ibn Al-As school in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, where dozens of displaced families had sought refuge. According to reports, at least nine people were martyred in the attack.

Meanwhile, in the southern neighborhood of Al-Zeitoun, four more Palestinians were martyred and several others wounded in a separate "Israeli" bombardment.

The latest updated toll by the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 103 Palestinians were martyred and 219 injured in the past 24 hours alone. Since October 7, 2023, the total death toll has reached 56,259 martyrs and 132,458 wounded.