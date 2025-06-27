Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah mourns and honors Brigadier General Mohammad Saeed Izadi [Hajj Ramadan], a key figure in supporting and advancing the Palestinian resistance.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“Never say that those martyred in the cause of Allah are dead—in fact, they are alive! But you do not perceive it.” — [Al-Baqarah154]

Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences and warmest congratulations to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei [may his shadow endure], to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, and to the dear people of Iran on the martyrdom of the great commander, Brigadier General Mohammad Saeed Izadi [Hajj Ramadan], the official in charge of the Palestine and Al-Quds file in our region. His martyrdom is a badge of honor on the path to Al-Quds and Palestine and a harbinger of victory, God willing.

We knew the martyred General Izadi as a proud standard-bearer for the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds. He lived among us for decades as a mujahid, a supporter and a developer—dedicating his energy and capabilities entirely to advancing the Palestinian resistance. Through his tireless efforts and deep faith, he was able to bring about a major renaissance in the resistance’s methods, capabilities, manufacturing, and strategies.

He was the embodiment of relentless movement. Through his wide-reaching relationships with various resistance groups across the region, he built an effective and influential network of communication. He consistently held strategic and vital meetings aimed at exchanging experiences and strengthening them in the service of the Palestinian cause and its liberation.

General Izadi attained the greatest badge of honor—martyrdom in the path of God. He was a true representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, its revolution and its Revolutionary Guards. His life of jihad and noble struggle expressed the courageous and wise vision of the great Islamic Revolution, which was illuminated by the spiritual legacy of Imam Khomeini [may God sanctify his soul].

From the school of Imam Hussain [PBUH], we have learned that martyrdom is life for the nation, and that martyrs are its guiding lights.

Blessed are you with the gardens of eternity. We ask God Almighty to grant victory and success to the ongoing journey of liberation along the path of Palestine—through the hands of the honorable resistance in Palestine and the region, and alongside the steadfast, sacrificing and courageous people of Palestine.