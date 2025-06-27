Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

“Israel’s” Brutal Blockade Continues: 2 Babies Succumb to Malnutrition in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Two babies were martyred in the Gaza Strip on Thursday evening due to severe malnutrition and the ongoing shortage of baby formula, amid the continued "Israeli" siege and aggression on the enclave.

According to local sources, the families of the infants laid them to rest after their bodies were transferred from Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

The babies actively starved by the "Israeli" occupation and its suffocating blockade, and lost their lives after being deprived of the most basic necessities of nutrition and healthcare.

Medical sources in Gaza have been warning of an imminent humanitarian and health catastrophe threatening the lives of thousands of infants due to a drastic shortage of food and essential medicines, as the "Israeli" occupation continues to block aid shipments into the besieged territory.

The sources confirmed that the number of Palestinians who have lost their lives as a result of starvation and lack of medical supplies has risen to 244 martyrs, most of them children and elderly individuals, amid the suffocating blockade on vital aid.

The latest updated toll by the Ministry of Health in Gaza on Thursday reported that 103 Palestinians were martyred and 219 injured in the past 24 hours alone.

The ministry warned that displacement camps and shelters face a worsening humanitarian crisis, with civilians suffering from food and water shortages, poor hygiene, and a rise in infectious diseases due to extreme heat and failing sanitation.

This comes amid the systematic and deliberate targeting of starving Palestinians, including children, at humanitarian aid distribution sites, as well as public markets.

Tragically, a deadly "Israeli" strike in central Gaza targeted Palestinian police managing markets, martyring 17 and injuring dozens.

