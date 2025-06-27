“Israel” Conducts Multiple Airstrikes Across South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

In yet another glaring violation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, "Israeli" warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes, resembling a fire belt, across the hills overlooking the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh.

According to reports, one woman was martyred and 11 civilians sustained injuries after an "Israeli" airstrike directly struck a building in Nabatieh Al-Fawqa.

The strikes hit the Ali Al-Taher heights in the town of Kfar Tibnit, with some explosions occurring dangerously close to civilian homes on the town’s outskirts.

Firefighting crews battled the wildfires that broke out in nearby forested areas as a result of the bombardment.

The "Israeli" occupation reportedly targeted areas north of the Litani River, implementing a fire belt tactic intended to cause widespread destruction across southern Lebanese terrain.

The violation is one of thousands since the November 2024 ceasefire, amid ongoing "Israeli" attacks on Lebanese border villages, drone strikes, assassinations, and air raids on South Lebanon and occasionally, Beirut's Southern Suburb [Dahyieh].