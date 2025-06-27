US to Lift Trade Restrictions on China Following New Bilateral Deal

By Staff, Agencies

The United States will lift a number of restrictive trade measures imposed on China, following the latest round of bilateral trade negotiations, according to a statement issued by China’s Ministry of Commerce on Friday.

The Chinese Ministry confirmed that China will approve export applications for controlled goods that meet legal and regulatory requirements.

In exchange, Washington has agreed to roll back several trade restrictions that had previously strained bilateral relations.

The agreement comes after continued diplomatic engagement between the two countries, particularly following a high-level meeting held in London, where both delegations reportedly coordinated details of a new framework.

US President Donald Trump announced the conclusion of a new trade agreement with China on June 25, signaling a potential reset in a trade relationship that had been marked by tariffs, export controls, and political tension.

Beijing emphasized that both countries are expected to make mutual concessions, honor the consensus reached between the two presidents, and uphold commitments made during a June 5 phone call between the Chinese and US leaders.

The recent developments follow trade and economic consultations held on June 9–10 in London, which were part of an ongoing negotiation mechanism established after talks in Geneva on May 10–11.

At that earlier meeting, Beijing and Washington agreed to partially reduce tariffs, which had surged to over 100% by May.

China's Ministry of Commerce voiced hope that the two sides would strengthen mutual understanding, reduce miscommunication, and expand cooperation in order to foster stable and sustainable trade relations.