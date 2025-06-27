Mass Rallies Across Yemen Declare ’With Gaza Until Victory’

By Staff, Agencies

Mass rallies took place on Friday across the Yemeni provinces of Saada, Raymah, and Marib, as part of the ongoing weekly demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance.

Demonstrators carried banners declaring, "Congratulations to Iran on its victory… Steadfast with Gaza until triumph," as Yemenis expressed their solidarity following the recent ceasefire between Iran and the "Israeli" occupation.

Protesters gathered in massive numbers in both main and secondary squares throughout cities and districts in Saada, Raymah, and Marib, turning the weekly rallies into a major show of unity and political expression.

A large-scale demonstration is also expected later in the day at Sabeen Square in the capital, Sanaa, with organizers forecasting a turnout in the millions.

In addition to the central rallies, more than 500 protest sites were set up in other provinces, including Hodeidah, Hajjah, Ibb, Amran, Taiz, Dhamar, al-Jawf, Mahwit, al-Bayda, and several districts in Dhale and Lahij, illustrating the nationwide mobilization in solidarity with Gaza and against the "Israeli" occupation’s aggression.