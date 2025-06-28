Yemen Strikes Again: Missile Op. Targets “Israeli”-Occupied Territories Amid Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Sirens blared across several locations in the “Israeli”-occupied territories on Saturday morning as the Yemeni Armed Forces launched a fresh ballistic missile attack against the Zionist “Israeli” entity, in continued retaliation for its genocidal war on Gaza.

“Israeli” media confirmed that the missile triggered alarms in Bie Al-Sabe’ [“Beersheba”], “Dimona” and nearby towns in the southern region of the occupied lands. While there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, “Israeli” military officials claimed their aerial systems had responded to intercept the projectile.

The strike comes amid intensified operations by Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement. On Thursday, its leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi revealed that 309 ballistic and hypersonic missiles and drones had been launched toward “Israel” since mid-March as part of the second phase of Yemen’s campaign in support of Gaza.

Sayyed Al-Houthi noted that 25 of those strikes were carried out this month alone, labeling them “qualitative military operations.” He reiterated Yemen’s commitment to keeping the Red Sea closed to “Israeli”-linked shipping as long as the Gaza massacre continues.

He also condemned the US-backed “Israeli” onslaught in Gaza and called on the international community to act against what he described as war crimes and mass atrocities.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have firmly stated that their operations will persist until “Israel” halts its military aggression against Gaza, where over 56,300 Palestinians — the majority women and children — have been martyred since October 7, 2023.