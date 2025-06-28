Iranian FM Araghchi to Trump: Show Respect to Iran’s Leader If You Want a Deal

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on President Donald Trump to adopt a respectful tone toward the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei if he genuinely wants a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran.

In a social media post early Saturday, Araghchi criticized Trump’s “disrespectful and unacceptable tone” toward Imam Khamenei, particularly during the recent US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran. “If President Trump is sincere about reaching a deal, he must stop insulting the Supreme Leader, who is followed and revered by millions,” Araghchi wrote.

He emphasized that the Iranian people are proud, resilient, and deeply committed to their independence. “We are known for the intricacy and strength of our Persian carpets—woven with patience and precision. As a people, we are just as patient and precise when it comes to our sovereignty and dignity,” he said.

Araghchi warned that threats and provocations would not intimidate Iran. “The world saw how the ‘Israeli’ entity had to run to ‘Daddy’ to avoid total collapse after our missile response,” he stated, referencing Iran’s 12-day retaliatory strikes targeting “Israeli” nuclear and military infrastructure.

He stressed that Iran would not hesitate to unveil its true capabilities if pushed further. “Illusions will only lead to more severe mistakes. We will end any delusion about Iran’s power.”

Araghchi concluded with a message of reciprocity: “Good will begets good will, and respect begets respect.”

His comments came just days after “Israel” was compelled to declare a unilateral ceasefire following a barrage of Iranian missile and drone strikes in response to earlier “Israeli”-US aggression.