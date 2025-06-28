Please Wait...

Ashoura 2025

 

“Tel Aviv’s” Backbone: “Gush Dan” Under the Microscope

access_time 15 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso

“Gush Dan”, the densely populated metropolitan area surrounding “Tel Aviv”, is the economic, political and logistical heart of the Zionist “Israeli” entity.

Any disruption to “Gush Dan’s” stability would severely impact the entity’s operational capacity and internal cohesion.

Israel Palestine TelAviv

