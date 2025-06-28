Iran Urges UN to Condemn US–“Israeli” Assassination Threats Against Imam Khamenei

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has formally protested to the United Nations over what it described as “criminal,” “terrorist” and “unlawful” threats by the US and the “Israeli” entity to assassinate Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In a letter addressed Friday to the UN Secretary General, the Security Council and the General Assembly president, Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani demanded immediate international action to hold those behind these threats accountable under international law.

“These officials have openly and repeatedly threatened the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran with assassination,” Iravani wrote, referencing a recent statement by “Israeli” war minister Israel Katz, who revealed in a June 26 interview that the entity had considered assassinating Imam Khamenei.

The letter further noted that these remarks were echoed by US President Donald Trump, who made provocative comments on June 18 and again the following Friday, calling Imam Khamenei “an easy target” and claiming to have restrained either the US military or the “Israeli” entity from carrying out an assassination—for now.

Iravani described the threats as “criminal and provocative rhetoric” that amount to “State terrorism,” adding, “The gravity of such threats must not be diminished or normalized in any way.”

Iran, he stressed, “reserves its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter” and urged the Secretary General and the Security Council to condemn these threats in the strongest possible terms, as clear violations of international law and the UN Charter.

The letter cited Article 2(4) of the Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force against any state’s sovereignty. It warned that normalizing assassination as a tool of foreign policy “sets a dangerous precedent” and erodes the foundations of the international legal order.

The protest follows US and “Israeli” military strikes earlier this month that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan, as well as assassinations of Iranian military leaders, scientists, and civilians—actions Iran says violate the UN Charter, international law, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

The Iranian Mission urged the UN leadership to uphold their responsibilities and confront these escalating violations.