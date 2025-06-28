Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced a successful ballistic missile strike using a Zulfiqar missile on a sensitive “Israeli” target in occupied Bir Al-Sabe’ [“Bir Sheva”], in retaliation for the crimes committed by “Israel” against civilians in Gaza.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant resistance, and in rejection of the genocidal crimes being perpetrated by the “Israeli” against our brothers in the Gaza Strip:

The Missile Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, by the grace and guidance of God, carried out a high-precision military operation targeting a sensitive “Israeli” site in the occupied Bir Al-Sabe’ [“Bir Sheva”] area using a Zulfiqar ballistic missile.

By the grace of God, the mission successfully hit its intended target.

Earlier last week, and as part of the ongoing Battle of Promised Victory and the Holy Jihad, the Yemeni Armed Forces launched multiple military operations targeting sensitive sites and military facilities belonging to the “Israeli” enemy in Bir Al-Sabe’ [“Bir Sheva”], Yaffa [“Jaffa”], and Haifa in occupied Palestine, using a combination of ballistic missiles and drones. All these operations were crowned with success, thanks be to God.

Yemen—with its loyal people, faithful leadership, and mujahid army—will never abandon its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty toward the oppressed Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences. With God’s help and reliance upon Him, we will continue our support operations until the aggression on Gaza is halted and the siege is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master, and the best supporter.

Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.

Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.

Sanaa – 3 Muharram 1447 AH

Corresponding to June 8, 2025

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces