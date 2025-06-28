Please Wait...

Hezbollah Advisor: US Doesn’t Just Watch “Israeli” Crimes—It Sends Thugs to Demand Resistance Disarmament

folder_openLebanon access_time 12 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General’s political advisor, Sayyed Hussein Al-Moussawi, strongly criticized the ongoing silence and inaction of Lebanese officials amid continued “Israeli” attacks.

He accused the US not only of watching the aggression unfold but of actively dispatching thugs to pressure for the disarmament of the resistance.

Al-Moussawi, stated: “And then what??!! ‘Israel’ continues to kill and destroy, and our officials keep issuing condemnations and denunciations. Yet when you ask them about the international community they rely on, they give no answer!”

He called on Lebanese leaders to publicly acknowledge that America is the root of the region's crises—despite how “heavy” or “embarrassing” such a truth may be to declare.

“O officials! The decision lies with America—if it wanted to stop this, it could. You know this well. And America isn’t just standing by watching the crimes—it is sending in thugs to order the disarmament of the resistance, paving the way for Lebanon to be violated just like Gaza, the lady of steadfastness and pride! We ask you, just once, to declare that all our calamities stem from America!!!” Al-Moussawi said.

He concluded, “I know it’s a heavy and deeply embarrassing request—but may God help you! And peace.”

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah UnitedStates

