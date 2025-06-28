- Home
Iran-“Israel” War [June 2025]: Heavy Toll on the “Israeli” Entity
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Between June 13 and June 24, 2025, Iran launched a large-scale retaliatory operation on “Israel”, involving 591 ballistic missiles and 1,050 drones.
