Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah Will Not Remain Silent Against “Israel’s” Continuous Violations

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

In a powerful address delivered on the third night of Muharram, 1447 AH [June 28, 2025], Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that the party’s support for the people of Gaza and Palestine during the recent confrontation with the “Israeli” entity was not a matter of political calculation, but a sacred obligation.

“In standing by Gaza, we fulfilled a duty that was necessary and obligatory,” Sheikh Qassem stated during the commemorative Muharram speech. “It was a support operation grounded in values—moral, political and principled.”

He emphasized that the sacrifices made by the Resistance’s martyrs and wounded fighters gave Hezbollah greater strength and resolve. “The sacrifices of the martyrs provided us with momentum and power,” he said. “The pain endured by the wounded only deepened our sense of responsibility.”

According to Sheikh Qassem, the widespread popular support for the Resistance also played a critical role in fortifying Hezbollah’s stance. “The people's support gave us even more momentum and heightened our responsibility,” he noted.

His Eminence declared that divine assistance was evident throughout the confrontation, crediting God for granting the Resistance steadfastness and ultimate success. “God granted us victory through continuity and regaining the initiative,” he said. “We rose again and remained firm until the ceasefire, delivering painful blows to the enemy and making it suffer.”

With the announcement of a ceasefire, the Resistance Chief explained that Lebanon and the region have now entered a new phase—one that demands accountability and responsibility at the level of the state. “The ceasefire agreement signals a new phase, one we call the phase of state responsibility,” he said.

Addressing the ongoing aggression, Sheikh Qassem warned that Hezbollah will not remain idle in the face of violations and escalating attacks. “We are capable of confronting the ‘Israeli’ enemy, and we will not allow the aggression against our people to continue.”

He questioned the rationale of disarming or weakening the Resistance while the “Israeli” side fails to uphold the agreement. “Is there anyone with sound judgment who thinks of eliminating his own sources of strength, while the ‘Israelis’ continue to violate the agreement and launch attacks?”

The Secretary General made it clear that silence is not an option in the face of injustice and aggression. “Do you imagine that we will remain silent forever? That is not true. We are a group that will never accept humiliation—and you have tried us before.”

He concluded with a stark warning: whenever weakness is allowed to grow, the enemy will only expand its aggression. “Whenever there is a weak side, this enables ‘Israel’ to spread and seize everything.”

Ultimately, Sheikh Qassem reiterated Hezbollah’s firm commitment to resistance, asserting that dignity and triumph are the only acceptable outcomes. “When we are compelled to make a choice, we have only one path: dignity and victory. Stand with us, and you will witness how we secure victory—if not on the first day, then on the second or third. One way or another, we will prevail—either through military victory or by embracing martyrdom with honor”.