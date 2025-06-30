“Israel” Martyrs 580 Palestinians Waiting for Aid in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian authorities in Gaza have released alarming figures on the starving civilians martyred by "Israeli" live fire while waiting in line for humanitarian aid.

The Palestinian authorities on Tuesday condemned the Israeli" occupation forces’ [IOF] ongoing attacks on Palestinians seeking aid across the territory.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said approximately 580 Palestinians have been martyred and over 4200 others injured as a result of "Israeli" attacks on civilians seeking aid.

It held "Israel" and its allies, particularly the US, the UK, France, and Germany, legally and morally responsible for supporting the systematic extermination of civilians in Gaza.

The office also urged the international community to pressure "Israel" to open Gaza’s crossings, lift its blockade, and allow the immediate entry of humanitarian aid before it is too late.

The new revelation came after "Israeli" media reported that IOF have deliberately shot at unarmed Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza after being “ordered” to do so by their commanders.

UN agencies have also condemned the so-called US-"Israeli" food distribution system in Gaza, calling it a death trap.

Researchers have found that almost 100,000 Palestinians have been martyred since the start of "Israel’s" genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The figure was published in a new study led by University of London economist Professor Michael Spagat and Palestinian political scientist Khalil Shikaki, who surveyed 2,000 households in the besieged Gaza, comprising almost 10,000 people.

The researchers concluded that, as of January 2025, some 75,200 people were martyred violently in Gaza during the "Israeli" aggression, the vast majority by "Israeli" munitions, along with 8,540 martyred through non-violent means.

Since January, more than 10,000 people have also been reported martyred by the Gaza Health Ministry, bringing the combined fatality count to nearly 100,000.

The new death toll shows that the Gaza Health Ministry understates the true scale of the crisis caused by the "Israeli" aggression, compounded by hunger, disease, and gunfire at food distribution centers.