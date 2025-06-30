Iran Vows More Forceful Response to Any Future “Israeli” Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s highest operational command unit warns that the Armed Forces will give a “more forceful” response to the "Israeli" entity if it carries out another act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are monitoring all actions of enemies with complete vigilance and are fully prepared to counter any aggression. In the event of repeated aggression, they will respond even more forcefully,” the commander of Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Military Headquarters said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Zionist enemy and the United States have repeatedly proved that they are not committed to any legal, moral, and international regulations and that they are not trustworthy,” the statement said.

It noted that historic unity and cohesion of the courageous Iranian people during the 12 days of the "Israeli" aggression and their subsequent massive presence at the funeral of the martyrs “have once again disrupted the dreams of the Zionist enemy and its criminal master, the US.”

The statement emphasized that the Iranian Armed Forces, under the command of the wise, brave, and insightful Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, will not hesitate for a moment in defending Iran’s territorial integrity and its dear people in the face of any act of aggression.

It said the Iranian nation has proved that it will become more united and will frustrate the enemies through convergence, empathy, and solidarity in the face of any act of bullying, aggression, and brutality, particularly by the criminal US and the desperate Zionist entity.

According to the statement, the Iranian people’s unique power has inflicted successive defeats on the enemies since the victory of the Islamic Revolution 47 years ago.

The Armed Forces’ punitive strikes against "Israel" eventually forced the aggressive US government to plead for a ceasefire to save this “cancerous tumor” in the region, it pointed out.