Political Part of Sheikh Qassem’s Speech on the 3rd Night of Muharram

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The political segment of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Speech on the third night of Muharram 1447 AH, June 28, 2025.

When our brothers keep emphasizing, “I’m ready to be martyred,” some people respond, “Why are you so drawn to death? Are you just heading toward it?” No, brother, that’s not it. The one who seeks martyrdom isn’t someone who fears death. On the contrary, he longs for it, but with dignity in his stance. Either he lives a life of dignity, or he dies with it.

Take for example the young men who go out and actively resist on the front lines—why do they keep fighting all this time? If all they wanted was martyrdom for Allah’s sake, they could’ve found a way to be killed. But no, they fight so they can live with honor. And if death comes to them (while resisting), then it is a death in the state of martyrdom. That is the true dignity they seek.

Today, we will speak about our political reality and what Hezbollah has done during this period. Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah has stood in support of the people of Gaza and Palestine, who launched the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to liberate their land and free their prisoners.

The support Hezbollah provided was both necessary and obligatory because it aligns first and foremost with our upbringing and our conviction to stand with what is right and to support the just cause. We face a common enemy—the “Israeli” entity—which seeks to strike at the resistance and eliminate its presence.

Therefore, we must stand united, come together, and do everything in our power to push back against this threat.

We carried out this support effort as a moral, political, and principled duty—standing with what is right. At the same time, we share a common enemy. Inspired by the teachings of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs—who expressed, in no uncertain terms, his and the party’s unwavering stance on Palestine—we do not support Palestine with words alone, but through action. If we are able to offer something, we must do so. And that’s what this support was.

However, what happened is that “Israel”—having already been planning a war against Hezbollah—saw in this moment, in September 2024, a suitable opportunity to launch its war. It began by targeting the leadership, aiming to eliminate figures in the first and second ranks—foremost among them, the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan, and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

“Israel” also carried out the pagers attack to target thousands of young men, removing them from the battlefield. In parallel, it struck Hezbollah’s capabilities, aiming to disable its operational power. In doing so, “Israel” sought to achieve three objectives simultaneously:

1. Eliminate the command and control structure

2. Kill, wound and demoralize thousands of resistance fighters

3. Cripple Hezbollah’s capabilities

The natural result, according to their plan, would be to completely dismantle Hezbollah and end the resistance from the very first days of the war. That was their idea—that was the project.

In any case, anyone who follows the analysis that came after the Operation Battle of the Mighty [Uli al-Ba’as Operation] can clearly see what the “Israelis” themselves are now saying, and just how far their project had progressed.

The sacrifices of the martyrs gave us momentum and lifted our spirits. The wounds of the injured deepened our sense of responsibility. The people’s unwavering support, their resilience, and their endurance through displacement became symbols of strength and morale.

Let me be completely clear: Why did this party endure? Why was it able to rise again with its head held high? Why did it stand back on its feet? It’s because the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs spent decades—alongside his brothers and loved ones—building this path. And what they built reached an extraordinary level of strength, depth, capacity, and preparedness. This solid foundation meant that even the great sacrifices that were made did not prevent continuity—so long as the brothers rose once again and refused to surrender to the reality imposed upon them.

And praise be to God, that is exactly what happened. The Shura Council quickly moved to elect a new Secretary-General, the leadership and command positions were filled—either by deputies or by others—and the structure of the resistance regained its strength and capacity. The young men held firm on the frontlines with unmatched resolve.

That’s why the Operation Battle of the Mighty [Uli al-Ba’as Operation] lasted for 64 days—and it was the “Israeli” side that requested a halt, recognizing the resistance’s steadfastness, capability, determination, and ability to endure.

When we used to say, “Praise be to God, God has granted us victory,” we meant that He granted us victory through our persistence—through reclaiming the initiative—not through an absolute material victory on the battlefield. It’s true that we did not achieve a total material victory, but we were able to rise again, and we sent a powerful message through our continued presence up to the very moment the ceasefire was declared: we remained steadfast, unshaken, striking painful blows to the enemy, wounding and hurting it.

And praise be to God, what came after confirmed this. The strategic funeral procession showed how deeply united and cohesive our people are—steadfast and unwavering. The municipal elections also revealed the strong cohesion between us: the Amal Movement, Hezbollah, and all our allies—together forming a solid and genuine force.

On top of that, the historic scene of people returning to the frontline villages and standing up to the “Israeli” occupation with their bare chests, reclaiming their homes, speaks volumes.

These are signs of strength, signs of victory, and signs of continuity—praise be to God. It is through the blessings of sacrifice that we were able to reach this outcome.

At that point, continuing the fighting had become futile—killing and counter-killing without any meaningful result. So, we reached an agreement that the Lebanese state concluded with the “Israeli” entity indirectly, and we agreed to it. This agreement marks the beginning of a new phase.

I want to say something to those who are always accusing us and telling us, “You provoked ‘Israel’!” Yes, brother, we provoked “Israel”. We did something you didn’t like. But we reached an agreement—and that agreement ushered in a new phase called “the state’s responsibility.” From now on, the question should be: Who is upholding the agreement, and who is not? Judge us based on that.

Thank God, we have fully implemented the agreement. The “Israelis” can’t point to a single violation on our part—neither can the Americans, nor anyone inside the country. Now, instead of asking why the agreement isn’t being implemented internally, they’re saying: “Hand over your weapons!”

Does anyone with a sound mind think this way? We are in the middle of a battle. We committed fully to the agreement, while “Israel” hasn’t even taken the first steps to fulfill its part. It hasn’t implemented anything. And now, you’re asking us to give up the very tools of strength that forced “Israel” to the table—tools that frightened it, weakened it, and compelled it to agree?

Meanwhile, “Israel” is still present and has done nothing. What kind of thinking is this? They say, “We’re not involved.” Not involved? Why? Because you’re not being targeted. You’re not involved because you’re coordinating with the “Israelis”! So what are we supposed to say about you? Tell us. Do you really want to rebuild the country? Then why don’t you acknowledge that this resistance—over the course of more than forty years—liberated the land, lifted the heads of people across the world, forced “Israel” to withdraw, and crushed any hope it had of building settlements in Lebanon? Do you not remember that? This noble, proud, and honorable history? And we are still capable. Be patient—the situation is shifting and will continue to change.

That’s why we upheld the agreement, while the “Israeli” side did not. And here, I consider the ongoing aggression and violations to be the responsibility of the Lebanese state. The attacks on Nabatieh, on women and civilians, the targeting of those working in the money exchange sector—all of these acts, including any aggression against any citizen in the south, are completely unacceptable. Such actions must not be allowed to continue. It is the state’s duty to exert pressure and to fully carry out its responsibilities.

You need to understand—this situation cannot go on indefinitely. This is a window of opportunity. Now people ask, “How long is the window?” We are the ones who decide that. But do you really think we’ll stay silent forever? No—there are limits to everything.

We are the followers of Hussain. We are the ones who say: “Never to humiliation.” What do you think? You’ve tested us before—and now you want to test us again? Go ahead, try. We’re not speaking recklessly. We know exactly why we’re saying what we’re saying. Stop with the whole “don’t give ‘Israel’ an excuse” narrative. No one is giving “Israel” excuses. “Israel” occupied 600 square kilometers of Syria—there were no excuses. It destroyed entire capabilities—there were no excuses. It attacked Iran—there were no excuses.

Let me tell you this: the weaker any side is, the more “Israel” will expand—grabbing everything: land, people, resources, and power. But that won’t happen with us. We are the sons of “between drawing the sword (fighting) and humiliation (surrender and submission). And far be it from us to accept humiliation— Never to humiliation!” They ask us: “Are you capable of standing up to the ‘Israelis’?” Yes, we are. Because when we are left with only one option, we embrace it. When the choice is dignity, that means we confront. Then, they say: “But if you confront them, will you win?” Yes, we will win.

How? Come and see for yourselves. Don’t expect us to sit around doing calculations with a pen and a paper like they do. No, we rise to the occasion, we take our place on the battlefield, we call upon God and put our trust in Him. And He sends His angels to support us, and we succeed by His will—if not on the first day, then the second or third. If not in the first month, then in the second or third. If not by our hands, then by the hands of our brothers. But in all cases, we are victorious whether through victory or martyrdom.

No one should think they can toy with us. No one should think they can play games with us. No one should imagine they can subjugate us. We are the sons of Hussain. We are the sons of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs. We are the sons of the golden formula that stands between submission and humiliation: “Never to humiliation.”

I take this opportunity to offer my condolences to the great leader, Imam Khamenei, to the Iranian people, the army, the Revolutionary Guard, the security forces, and the government for the loss of the righteous martyrs they have offered on the path of dignity and truth. In particular, I extend my condolences for Major General Salami, Major General Bagheri, and Brigadier General Mohammad Saeed Izadi (Hajj Ramadan).

In truth, all of them—and many of the martyrs—were our friends and beloved companions, and there was always close cooperation between us. But I would like to especially mention the martyr Hajj Ramadan, who lived among us for nearly forty years. He was a model of sincerity and selfless giving.

He left his country and came to live with us, dedicating himself to the Palestinian cause—working on armament, logistics, and capabilities. May God have mercy on the martyr Major General Hajj Ramadan, who truly was a remarkable example.

God willing, we will remain on this path and continue to echo the slogan we have always carried: “Never will I forsake you, O Hussain. Never will I forsake you, O Hussain. Never will I forsake you, O Hussain.”

Peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.