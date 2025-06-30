Netanyahu Corruption Trial Postponed

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" court has cancelled this week’s hearings in the Zionist entity’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-running corruption trial, accepting a request made by Bibi on classified diplomatic and security grounds.

“Following the explanations given … we partially accept the request and cancel at this stage Mr. Netanyahu’s hearings scheduled” for this week.

The ruling said that new reasons provided by Netanyahu, the head of "Israel’s" spy agency the Mossad and the military intelligence chief justified cancelling the hearings.

It comes after US President Donald Trump last week called for the case to be thrown out. In remarks on social media, Trump suggested the trial could interfere with Netanyahu’s ability to join negotiations with Hamas and Iran, adding that the US was “not going to stand” for the continued prosecution, prompting Netanyahu to thank him in a message on X.

In a social media post, Trump described the case against the Netanyahu as a “witch hunt”, saying the trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to him.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He has cast the trial against him as an orchestrated leftwing witch-hunt meant to topple a democratically elected rightwing leader.

In one of the cases, he and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewelry and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favors.

In two others, Netanyahu is accused of attempting to negotiate more favorable coverage from two "Israeli" media outlets. The “Israeli” premiere has requested multiple postponements to the trial since it began in May 2020.

Netanyahu’s lawyers had asked the court to excuse him from testifying over the next two weeks so he could focus on security issues after a ceasefire with Iran and amid ongoing fighting in Gaza where "Israeli" captives are held.