Iran Rejects Claims of Weapons-Grade Enrichment

By Staff, Agencies

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei vehemently refuted the Zionist entity’s claim that Tehran has a clandestine program to develop nuclear weapons.

“Iran has no plans to obtain nuclear weapons, but reserves the right to enrich uranium for civilian use,” Baqaei announced.

He also condemned the recent "Israeli" and US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a dangerous and unprovoked action.

The spokesman dismissed the "Israeli" claims that Tehran had been secretly developing nuclear weapons, which were cited as a justification for the military attacks, adding that reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] support Iran’s position.

“I think Iran has made it clear for the past two or three decades that it is not seeking nuclear weapons,” Baqaei said. “There has never been weapons-grade enrichment in Iran. Please, you can go through the reports by the IAEA and show me one single clue or evidence of Iran’s nuclear program deviating from peaceful purposes.”

“It is a matter of fact that Iran’s nuclear program remains totally peaceful,” he stressed.

The spokesman referred to remarks by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who stated earlier this month that the agency has found no evidence of “a systematic effort” by Iran to develop nuclear arms.

Baqaei also voiced frustration with the IAEA for not strongly condemning the strikes. “What is expected from the IAEA and its Board of Governors is to remain loyal to their responsibilities and mandates by condemning, unambiguously, the US and 'Israeli' attacks on our nuclear facilities,” he said.

Baqaei further defended Iran’s right to enrich uranium under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons [NPT].

“The US is offering a very dangerous interpretation of the NPT --that developing states have no right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. It is not acceptable for any responsible, decent member of the NPT,” the Iranian spokesman said.