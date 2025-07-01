“Israeli” Settlers Attack Their Army in West Bank Village

By Staff, Agencies

A group of settlers attacked "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] at an outpost near Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

According to "Israeli" reports, dozens of settlers defied a military order to leave a closed military zone. In response, the IOF arrested six individuals, prompting a confrontation between the settlers and IOF.

The settlers reportedly threw stones at, beat and choked the IOF, and punctured the tires of their military vehicles.

The IOF reported that "Israeli" settlers entered a closed military zone near Kafr Malik and violently attacked the forces present.

Settlers said that a 14-year-old boy was shot with live ammunition during the incident and taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

However, according to the IOF, the boy was reportedly wounded during another confrontation between the IOF and settlers in the area.

Haaretz reported that the IOF who opened fire on the masked individuals thought they were Palestinians, prompting them to shoot.

The incident led to harsh criticism from settler leaders in the Knesset, "Israel's" parliament, who spoke out against the use of live ammunition against Jews.

"Israeli" Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who is also responsible for the so-called “Civil Administration” in the occupied West Bank, wrote on X account that such confrontations must not take place and the incident must be investigated.

A member of Smotrich's Religious Zionism party, Knesset Member Zvi Succot, wrote on X: "You don't shoot at Jews, you don't carry out evictions on Friday night, and certainly not with use of weapons."

Knesset member Limor Sonn Har Melech, of Itamar Ben Gvir's Jewish Power party, wrote on X that there seemed to be confusion within the IOF.

Over the past week, settlers and the IOF carried out two attacks on Kafr Malik.

On Wednesday, 50 settlers, accompanied by IOF, attacked the village. During the violent assault, settlers set fire to homes and vehicles, while IOF claimed three Palestinians.

The commander of the military unit assaulted on Friday told Haaretz that the settlers involved were the same armed individuals responsible for the arson attack in Kafr Malik.

"They have brought us to a situation where 90% of our time we are busy preventing hilltop youths from arson places," the commander said, adding that the settlers "threatened that we would not get out of there alive".

"We saw them choking one of the soldiers, I myself got punched, one of the vehicles had stones thrown at it, they punctured the vehicle's tires."

This time, "Israeli" politicians condemned the settlers' attack on the IOF.israe

War Minister Yisrael Katz stated that "Israel" will not tolerate harm to IOF engaged in fighting Palestinian groups in the West Bank and protecting settlers around the clock.