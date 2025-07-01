Theft Reports Emerge in “Tel Aviv” Towers Damaged by Iranian Missiles

By Al-Ahed News

The Maariv newspaper reported that some settlers living in the luxurious towers of “Tel Aviv,” damaged by Iranian missile strikes, are now reporting incidents of theft.

According to the paper, settlers said that after the missile strike, “Israeli” forces were forced to break into locked apartments to search for anyone trapped or wounded. However, this left many apartments either open or with broken doors, creating an opportunity for theft.

“The guards assigned to the site are not sufficient—especially with two massive towers containing hundreds of apartments,” the report stated.

Hila, one of the settlers, said: “Suddenly, we see people on the security cameras going up and down with packages, bags, and equipment. They aren’t people we recognize from the building. We have no way to check who’s entering, especially since we’re not even there.”

She added: “We’re living in a rented apartment now, and all our belongings were left behind. They gave us ten minutes to go in and collect our things—we only took the most important items. It takes just one person to steal valuables. This is driving me crazy—as if evacuation and a missile strike weren’t already enough!”

Yossi, another settler who lived in the towers until the missile strike, shared a similar experience: “We were told we won’t be able to return to our homes for at least six months to a year. But in the meantime, I’ve already heard that the thefts have begun. The guards can’t patrol 400 apartments 24/7. The thieves know that.”