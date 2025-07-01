Thousands Injured in “Israel” Amid War with Iran

By Al-Ahed News

The “Israeli” daily “Maariv”, citing the Ministry of Health, reported that a total of 3,345 individuals were admitted to hospitals during the war between “Israel” and Iran. The injuries were categorized as follows:

23 seriously wounded 111 moderately injured 3,043 with minor injuries 144 suffering from shock 22 cases still under assessment

According to Maariv, by the end of the fighting, 98 individuals remained hospitalized, while 28 others were still receiving treatment in emergency departments. Three of the injured died during hospitalization.

The report emphasized that “Israel’s” healthcare system operated under emergency conditions, managing an unprecedented influx of wounded, displaced residents who had lost their residences and individuals suffering from psychological trauma. The primary focus was on delivering urgent care, evacuating patients, alleviating hospital overcrowding and ensuring continuity of essential services.

Seventeen local authorities were forced to evacuate settlers due to direct damage to residential buildings. In response, the Ministry of Health deployed approximately 80 medical personnel to conduct daily visits to reception centers and assess on-site medical needs. Additionally, around 100 therapists from the “National” Resilience Center were mobilized to provide psychological support.

In the field of mental health, “Maariv” reported an “unusual burden” reflected in the following figures:

13,332 calls to the ERAN emotional support organization 3,679 calls to hotlines operated by health maintenance organizations [HMOs] 1,850 requests received by National Resilience Centers

According to “Maariv”, the “Israeli” healthcare system swiftly shifted into emergency mode, suspending non-urgent outpatient services, transitioning operations to remote platforms, and prioritizing only essential services. HMOs moved much of their services to phone and online channels under strict safety protocols.

In an effort to bolster local capacity, 650 medical personnel were urgently recalled from abroad—out of 830 who were stationed overseas.

“Maariv” also noted that the ceasefire does not mark the end for the thousands of “Israelis” still living in hotels, with no immediate return to their residences expected. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced plans to conduct a comprehensive review of procedures implemented during the operation, aiming to improve future emergency preparedness. The report further noted that several hospitals—especially Soroka Medical Center—are expected to undergo significant rehabilitation in the near future.