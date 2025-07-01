Trump Threatens NYC Funding Over Potential Mamdani Mayoral Win

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump warned that he would cut federal funds to New York City if Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist and his least favored mayoral candidate, is elected and "doesn't behave himself."

Speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Trump described Mamdani as "a pure communist" and declared, "If he does get in, I’m going to be president, and he’s going to have to do the right thing, or they’re not getting any money."

More than $100 billion flows to New York City annually from the federal government through various programs, according to the city's comptroller.

In response, Mamdani, speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, denied being a communist, stating, "No, I am not," adding that the president’s attacks were intended to divert attention from the core issues of his campaign.

"I’ve already had to get used to the president talking about how I look, sound, and where I’m from, all to distract from what I’m fighting for," he said.

Mamdani reiterated his plan to raise taxes on New York's wealthiest, arguing that billionaires shouldn't exist. He aims to ease the tax burden on outer-borough homeowners by shifting it to wealthier, largely white neighborhoods, clarifying that the proposal targets tax inequality—not race.

Inspired by civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., Mamdani quoted, "Call it democracy or call it democratic socialism. There has to be a better distribution of wealth for all of God’s children in this country."

Mamdani, endorsed by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, lacks backing from key Democrats like Governor Kathy Hochul, who said, “Obviously, there are areas of difference in our positions, but I also think we need to have those conversations.”

Mamdani expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Hochul, stating his policy platform is grounded in real-world conditions, "Ultimately, my policies, my vision, it’s driven by an assessment of what’s actually happening."

Addressing his stance on broader issues, Mamdani emphasized the need for the Democratic Party to be more than an anti-Trump platform, "Our campaign was for working people, bringing dignity back into those lives."

In response to his proposals to resist Trump administration policies, including an immigration crackdown and signaling the potential arrest of "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he enter New York, Trump dismissed Mamdani as “a radical left lunatic,” asserting he would be “very unsuccessful.”

Zohran Mamdani's win in the democratic primaries has shocked the United States, as his momentum continues to remain unmatched.

Mamdani, recognized for his strong criticism of the “Israeli” occupation and his push for economic justice reforms, won 44% of votes in the race against Cuomo’s 36%.