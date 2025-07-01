NATO’s Defense Spending Surge May Cause Its Collapse: Lavrov

By Staff, Agencies

NATO's surge in defense spending will only damage the alliance and push it toward collapse, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned, calling for greater pragmatism in its approach, as he addressed reporters following the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

"He can probably see – since he is such a wise sage – that the disastrous increase in spending of NATO countries will also lead to the collapse of this organization," Lavrov said, responding to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s claim that Russia's military build-up would lead to its downfall.

"Meanwhile, Russia – as President [Vladimir Putin] said the other day in Minsk after the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting – plans to reduce its military spending and be guided by common sense, rather than imaginary threats, as NATO member states do, including Sikorski," Lavrov pointed out.

Following the NATO Summit held in The Hague on June 24-25, the alliance's member states have agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, as outlined in the adopted communique, with plans to allocate at least 3.5% of GDP by 2035 based on NATO's agreed definition of military spending.