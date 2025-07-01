’Bat Yam’ City Looks Like Gaza After Iran’s Missile Strike Against ’Israel:’ Hebrew Media

By Staff, Agencies

The city of "Bat Yam" in the "Israeli"-occupied territories looks like the destroyed areas in the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the retaliatory strikes that Iran carried out against the entity, according to "Israeli" Hebrew-language media.

The "Israeli" daily "Calcalist" reported that, according to new data, approximately 18,000 people have been evacuated from homes destroyed by Iran’s missile strikes.

Of these, 12,000 have been relocated to hotels while the remainder have been housed in rental apartments.

Analyses reveal that four cities—including "Bat Yam," "Tel Aviv," "Rehovot," and "Ramat Gan"—were severely damaged by Iran’s missile strikes, while a critical shortage of available housing plagues displaced settlers.

Earlier, "Bat Yam’s" mayor, Tzvika Brot, disclosed the extensive damage resulting from Iran’s missile strikes on the city.

Speaking to "Israeli" Channel 10, Brot characterized the assault as “the harshest blow in the city’s history,” revealing that a 120-dunam (about 40-acre) residential area was entirely wiped out.

The mayor emphasized that the single-day Iranian bombardment produced destruction on an unprecedented scale, noting this now stands as the most catastrophic attack ever witnessed across the occupied lands, not just in Bat "Yam."

Estimates suggest the destruction caused by Iran’s strikes will drive mid-term spikes in housing prices.

According to reports from real estate offices in northern "Tel Aviv," there is insufficient apartment inventory in the area, leaving uncertainty over where displaced families will relocate.

The "Israeli" entity launched its unprovoked aggression on the Islamic Republic on June 13, with American backing, assassinating several top-ranking military commanders, scientists, and many other ordinary civilians, including women and children.

On the same day, Iranian armed forces, spearheaded by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), launched an unprecedented retaliatory campaign against the "Israeli" entity known as Operation True Promise III.