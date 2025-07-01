Sheikh Qassem: Our Resistance Will Never Yield to “Israel” or US Tyranny—It Is a Divine and Unstoppable Struggle

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

During a stirring speech on the fifth night of Muharram 1447 AH [June 30, 2025], Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem laid out the ideological and spiritual foundations of the movement’s resistance against “Israel” and American influence.

Speaking at the central Ashura gathering in Sayyed Al-Shuhada [AS] Complex, Sheikh Qassem connected the movement’s steadfastness and military resilience directly to its religious identity and societal cohesion.

He began by emphasizing the critical role of education and religious upbringing in shaping future generations of resistance fighters: “Our responsibility as scholars, teachers and preachers is to prepare a nurturing environment that instills correct concepts in our children.”

According to Sheikh Qassem, the Resistance model that has withstood “Israeli” invasions was forged in the crucible of faith and sacrifice. He declared that: “This martyrdom-driven model, which stood firm against the ‘Israeli’ legions, is the result of raising generations through the teachings of Imam Hussein [AS] and the Quranic path.”

The Resistance Chief lauded the sacrifices of young fighters, attributing their willingness to abandon worldly comforts to deep-rooted spiritual formation: “The youth who left behind the pleasures of this world to fight as mobilized volunteers reached this great level of sacrifice through proper upbringing.”

His Eminence also recognized the vital role played by women in this resistance framework: “Our sisters—mothers, wives and daughters—have played an essential role in supporting the resistance and sustaining its resolve. They have followed in the footsteps of Lady Zeinab [AS].”

Reflecting on four decades of struggle, Sheikh Qassem underscored the centrality of faith to Hezbollah’s endurance: “Without this profound level of faith that permeates our society and environment, we would never have been able to liberate our land from ‘Israel’ and preserve its dignity for more than 40 years.”

Declaring the occupation temporary and liberation permanent, he asserted: “This land will remain noble, dignified and free, by God’s will. The occupation is temporary, but liberation is everlasting.”

The Secretary General forcefully rejected any suggestion that Hezbollah should cease defending its land: “We are in a defensive posture—don’t tell us not to defend ourselves. Don’t ask us to surrender to tyrants who want to control the destiny of humanity.”

Drawing a direct parallel to the historic stance of Imam Hussein, he proclaimed: “We have learned from Hussein [AS] to always say, ‘Never to humiliation!’”

Sheikh Qassem framed the ongoing confrontation as a just and divinely inspired battle: “Our approach is rooted in a divine framework that balances the needs of the body and the spirit. Our attachment to this land is because it is our right, and this right is sacred.”

He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s stance as a defensive force in the face of occupation and foreign aggression: “We are on the defensive against the ‘Israeli’ occupier and American aggression. We will assert our rights, and others cannot deny us our rightful claims just because of their interests.”

Lambasting the “Israeli” entity and the US government, Sheikh Qassem said: “‘Israel’ is criminal, and America is tyrannical. We have the right to say ‘No’ to both.”

His Eminence warned against siding with these powers, asserting that: “Whoever supports ‘Israel’ and America is the one driving our country into the unknown.”

He concluded with a call for unity and clarity of purpose: “We call on everyone not to support ‘Israel’ and America in their schemes. Show your patriotism by standing with your fellow citizens. Let us work out our differences together, based on what is just.”

“We will always stand with the truth, and we will not allow this occupation to settle. Let the world know: we are a people raised on the path of Hussein,” Sheikh Qassem added.

Echoing themes of resistance and moral perseverance, he ended with a final word of encouragement: “All tyrants aim to influence us negatively, but we have no choice but to continue on the path of righteousness. Be confident—you will always lead, and your heads will remain held high.”