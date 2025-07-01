Hamas Slams “Israel” over Death of Palestinian Detainee behind “Israeli” Bars

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has slammed “Israel” for the martyrdom of a young Palestinian man detained by the entity’s forces in 2024.

Earlier on Monday, Palestinian authorities announced that Loay Faisal Nasrallah, 22, was martyred at “Israel’s” “Soroka” Hospital, where he was transferred from Al-Naqab [Negev] prison.

Hamas said in a statement on Telegram that he died “due to the deterioration of his health as a result of torture and harsh conditions inside the prison.”

Hamas said Palestinians are kept in “catastrophic conditions,” adding that they are denied “the most basic human rights,” including medical care.

Nasrallah was from the occupied West Bank governorate of Jenin. He had been held without charge under the notorious administrative detention since March 26, 2024.

Under its policy of administrative detention, the "Israeli" entity holds Palestinians without trial or charge for up to six months; a period which can be extended for an indefinite number of times. Some have been held in administrative detention for up to 11 years.

According to his family, Nasrallah had no prior health conditions before his arrest.

His death brings to 73 the number of documented Palestinian prisoners who lost their lives since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. The figure includes at least 45 from Gaza and one child.