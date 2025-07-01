Iran Calls for UN Condemnation of “Israel”, US Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has urged the UN and the Security Council to strongly condemn "Israel" and the US for violating its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a letter to the UN chief and Security Council president, Iranian envoy Amir Saeid Iravani on Monday called for recognition of "Israel" and the US as aggressors against Iran.

Iravani stated that attacks on Iran’s civilian nuclear infrastructure threaten international peace, undermine the non-proliferation regime, and violate Iran’s right to develop peaceful nuclear energy.

He cited a recent IAEA report confirming Iran’s compliance with safeguards obligations, rendering the attacks unjustified.

“In light of these grave violations and their far-reaching consequences, silence is not an option. For the sake of the credibility, integrity, and authority of the United Nations system as a whole, the Security Council and the Secretary-General must not only break their silence but also act decisively. Failure to do so renders the UN complicit through inaction and risks irreparable damage to the very principles upon which it was founded,” Iravani said.

Iran demands that the Security Council:

1 - Condemn the unlawful aggression by "Israel" and the US as violations of the UN Charter, international law, and Security Council Resolutions 2231 [2015] and 487 [1981].

2 - Hold "Israel" and the US accountable under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, including full compensation for damages and measures to prevent future violations.

According to Iravani, the UN should determine that "Israel" and the US are the initiators of the act of aggression and take effective enforcement measures under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, to hold them fully responsible, including their obligation to provide full compensation and reparation for the harm inflicted and to ensure that such unlawful acts of aggression are not repeated in the future.

Iran also calls on the Secretary-General to report on “Israel’s” violations of Resolution 487 [1981], particularly its targeting of IAEA-safeguarded nuclear sites.

Iravani emphasized that the US must be held accountable for its direct aggression and complicity in "Israel’s" actions, warning that failure to act undermines the UN’s integrity.

He noted that failure to do so renders the UN complicit in US violations and risks irreparable damage to the very principles upon which it was founded.