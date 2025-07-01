Please Wait...

$510 Million Sale of Bomb Guidance Kits to “Israel” Approved by US

6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United States announced on Monday the approval of a $510 million sale to "Israel" of bomb guidance kits and related support, after "Israel" expended significant munitions in its recent conflict with Iran.

"The proposed sale will enhance 'Israel's' capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend 'Israel', vital infrastructure, and population centers," the US Military Security Cooperation Agency [DSCA] said in a statement.

"The United States is committed to the security of 'Israel', and it is vital to US national interests to assist 'Israel' to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," it added.

The State Department approved the possible sale and the DSCA has provided the required notification to the US Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.

