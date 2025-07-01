Iraq’s Kirkuk Airport Comes under Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Local sources in Iraq early on Tuesday reported that several explosions were heard in Kirkuk.

One person was slightly wounded after three unidentified projectiles struck Kirkuk airport in northern Iraq, according to a statement from airport authorities carried by the official Iraqi News Agency [INA].

The projectiles landed at 11.30 p.m. local time [2030GMT], with two falling in the military section of the airport and one in the civilian area, the airport’s administration said.

The strike caused a brush fire near a gate adjacent to the military zone, which was quickly extinguished by the airport’s fire department.

No damage was reported to the runway or airport facilities.

“All airport components remain fully operational,” the statement said.

Security forces from the Kirkuk Operations Command swiftly responded and deployed personnel around the airport. They also confirmed that there was no ongoing threat and that the incident would not disrupt scheduled flights, according to the statement.

Earlier, an Iraqi security source said that two rockets struck Iraq’s Kirkuk Airbase and a civilian home without causing any casualties or material damage.

“One rocket fell between the first and second runways of Kirkuk Airbase,” Iraq’s official news agency said, citing the unnamed source.

“The other struck a home in the Al-Orouba neighborhood in Kirkuk province,” the source added.

Both rockets were identified as Katyusha-type projectiles.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.