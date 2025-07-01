Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

A $20 Billion Blow: “Israel’s” Economic Toll After War with Iran

A $20 Billion Blow: “Israel’s” Economic Toll After War with Iran
Infographic by Abir Qanso

Following its 12-day war with Iran, “Israel” faces a staggering $20 billion in total losses, including $12 billion in direct damages and $6.46 billion in treasury impact.

The “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] now seek to replenish weapons and maintain reserve readiness, while daily war expenditures peaked at $725 million.

