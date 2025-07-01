- Home
Iran Summons Ukrainian Envoy over Unjustifiable Pro- ‘Israel’ Remarks
By Staff, Agencies
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Ukrainian charge d’affaires to convey Tehran’s strong protest to “unjustifiable" comments by the country’s officials in support of the US-"Israeli" aggression against the Islamic Republic.
The envoy was summoned on Monday by Shahram Farsaei, head of the First Eurasian Department at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to Farsaei, by supporting the Zionist entity’s military aggression, Ukrainian officials have in fact ignored Ukraine's international legal obligations regarding respect for the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter and the four Geneva Conventions.
He added that the officials in Kiev endorsed the heinous crimes committed by the apartheid "Israeli" entity and this issue leads to international responsibility for the Ukrainian government.
The Ukrainian chargé d’affaires was also warned about the consequences of his respective country’s repeated “hostile and provocative” remarks against Iran.
