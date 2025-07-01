Iranian Source to RT: Next War with ’Israel’ Will Be Final One

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s next military conflict with "Israel" will be the “last” one for the Jewish entity, as Tehran now understands its arch-enemy’s weak points, an anonymous source in the Islamic Republic told RT.

He also unveiled that Iran still has numerous advanced missiles in its stocks, which can penetrate "Israeli" air defenses.

An “informed source in Tehran” reached out to RT on Monday, saying that “Iran will make the next war with 'Israel' its last war.” The unnamed person stated that during the latest escalation with the Jewish entity, Iran had “found the [Israeli] entity’s weak point.”

They further underlined that the Islamic Republic still has “tens of thousands” of “new generation missiles,” and would “fire at least hundreds of missiles at 'Israel' daily,” in the event of a new military confrontation.

According to the source, the Iranian authorities have “unprecedented social support” from the population at home, as well as Iranians living abroad, to use a “historic opportunity to permanently neutralize the 'Israeli' entity’s threat.”

They insisted that while the Islamic Republic’s leadership is well aware of the fact that the US would likely come to "Israel’s" rescue, should it once again engage Iran militarily, Tehran “will overcome this challenge.”

Commenting on Iran’s retaliatory strikes against both "Israel" and the US, the country’s Supreme Leader His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei claimed that Tehran’s military response had “practically knocked out and crushed” the Jewish entity.

According to Imam Khamenei, “the Zionist entity would [have been] completely destroyed,” if not for the US intervention.