Netanyahu To Meet Trump Amid Mounting Calls for Gaza Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

As Gaza endures relentless and devastating massacres, "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Washington early next week for talks with US President Donald Trump.

The visit takes place amid claims that Washington is stepping up efforts to end the Gaza war and secure the release of "Israeli" captives, despite continued US support for "Israel’s" military campaign through funding, arms, and repeated UN vetoes.

Netanyahu’s July 7 visit will be his third meeting with Trump since January 2025.

While the Netanyahu’s visit has not been confirmed, as initially reported by Axios, discussions are reportedly underway in "Tel Aviv".

A second US official told the “Times of Israel" that the main points of discussion will include Gaza and Iran, with Trump intent on finalizing a deal to end the war and facilitate the release of captives. Syria is also on the agenda.

“Israeli” Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is currently in Washington, engaging with US officials amid growing pressure to end the 20-month-long war on Gaza. That said, Netanyahu convened his top advisers and ministers on Monday evening for a second consecutive night of talks on a potential ceasefire.

An official from one of the ministries involved said the parties were still deadlocked on the war’s trajectory, with further discussions expected Thursday.

Trump has recently emphasized his desire for "Israel" to reach a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of the 50 remaining captives in Gaza, suggesting on Friday that a deal could be finalized within a week.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that the US administration is committed to ending the war on Gaza, alleging that “It’s heartbreaking to see the images that have come out from both ‘Israel’ and Gaza throughout this war, and the president wants to see it end... He wants to save lives.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu confirmed that the war on Gaza continues, stating, "We are continuing to progress and deepen the ground maneuver, to pressure Hamas until it agrees to a deal or until we defeat it."