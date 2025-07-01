Pakistani Senator Warns of Nationwide Retaliation If US or “Israel” Targets Imam Khamenei

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Pakistani senator has issued a stern warning to the US and the “Israeli” entity, stating that any attempt to target the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei would provoke a collective Muslim response, including from Pakistan.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, a member of Pakistan’s Senate, described Imam Khamenei as both a Marjaa [religious authority] and a political leader whose position commands immense reverence across the Muslim world.

He emphasized that religious scholars have already issued fatwas [Islamic decrees], declaring that anyone threatening the Supreme Leader is an enemy of God and deserves capital punishment under Islamic law.

Jafari condemned the recent aggression carried out by 'Israel' between June 13 and 24, during which the regime assassinated several high-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

He also denounced the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22 as a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

Referring to provocative statements by US President Donald Trump—who recently described Imam Khamenei as “an easy target”—and by “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed that assassinating Imam Khamenei would "end" the war, Jafari warned of dire consequences.

“If such an attack is carried out, it will not only be against Iran—it will be against the entire Muslim Ummah,” he said. “We will respond in Pakistan as well. No American will remain in Pakistan. We will not stay silent when they violate all laws.”

In solidarity with this position, Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi and Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri-Hamedani issued strong religious rulings on Sunday. They stated that any person or regime that threatens or attacks the leadership of the Islamic Ummah is subject to confrontation and resistance under Islamic jurisprudence.

The remarks underscore growing regional backlash to escalating US and “Israeli” rhetoric targeting Iran’s top leadership.