Martyr Toll Rises to 935 in the “Israeli” Aggression against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Judiciary announced that the number of martyrs from the US-supported "Israeli" aggression against the country has surpassed 900.

Citing the latest statistics from the Forensic Medicine Organization, Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said on Monday that 935 martyrs, including 38 children and 102 women, some of whom were pregnant, were identified during the 12-day war waged by the Zionist entity against the Islamic Republic.

In the attack on Evin Prison alone, 79 people were martyred, most of whom were family members of prisoners, aid workers, and Evin Prison employees.

Jahangir wen on saying at a press conference in Tehran, that the whole world witnessed the imposed war and saw that the initiator of the aggression was the illegitimate Zionist entity.

"Everyone saw that Iran was attacked in the midst of negotiations and that the country legitimately defended itself and stood firmly on the battlefield," he stressed.

Jahangir further said that it was also evident that the US and Zionist entity violated fundamental principles of international law, crossed all red lines, committed historic crimes, and attacked Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities — despite Iran being a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

He also noted that the Islamic Republic has maintained its readiness and vigilance in order to give a “necessary and proportionate response” to the enemy in the event of any possible aggression.

Meanwhile, Jahnagir said the enemy sought to bring Iranian people to the streets and create chaos and sedition, but the nation foiled the plot by showing an “exemplary and historic unity”.

In parallel, he pointed to the conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the country through the targeting of commanders and scientists, emphasizing, however, that the enemy received a swift response under the "wise guidance" of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei who appointed capable successors for those martyred.

“Relying on mercenaries, spies, and sabotage networks, the enemy also sought to target Iran’s internal security. But many infiltrators were identified and arrested thanks to the vigilance of the people and the efforts of judicial authorities,” he said.