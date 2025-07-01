Syria May Withdraw Golan Heights Demand from “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Former warlord Ahmad al-Sharaa, who seized power in Syria last year, may abandon the country’s claim to sovereignty over the "Israeli"-occupied Golan Heights in exchange for normalized ties with “Tel Aviv”.

"Israel" captured a large portion of the 1,800 square kilometer region of Syria’s Quneitra Governorate during the 1967 war and effectively annexed it in 1981. Amid the turmoil during al-Sharaa’s rise to power, the "Israeli" Occupation Forces [IOF] seized additional territory.

The IOF has also carried out multiple airstrikes against Syrian troops loyal to the current government, which “Irael” said were intended to protect the local Druze population, an ethnoreligious minority community which inhabits the contested region.

According to reports, “Israel” and Syria could normalize relations as part of a broad agreement. Under the proposed deal, "Israel" would recognize Al-Sharaa’s legitimacy, withdraw troops from areas seized since his December takeover, and agree to Syria’s military presence near its borders with "Israel" and Jordan, with certain restrictions.

In exchange, “'Israel’ is expected to secure full “sovereignty” over the Occupied Golan Heights.

Reports added that internal hardliner opposition, including from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham – the group formerly led by Al-Sharaa – could derail the effort.

"Israeli" Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Monday that "Israel" will maintain control of the Golan Heights under any future so-called “peace” arrangement with Syria.