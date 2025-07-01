Trump Lifts US Sanctions on Julani-Led Interim Gov’t, Sanctions on Assad Remain

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order lifting a wide range of economic sanctions on Syria, fulfilling a promise made to the country’s new interim government, which is reportedly led by Ahmed Al-Sharaa—also known as Abu Mohammad Al-Julani—the former Al-Qaeda commander and current leader of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS].

Julani’s group controls parts of northwestern Syria and has long received US political and intelligence backing.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the measure aims to “promote and support the country’s path to stability and peace.” However, critics argue the move is less about peace and more about empowering anti-Assad elements.

According to the Associated Press [AP], Treasury’s acting undersecretary for “terrorism” and financial intelligence, Brad Smith, said the order is intended to “end Syria’s isolation from the international financial system.”

He added that it would unlock new investment channels for US and regional actors — a step seen as an effort to legitimize and stabilize areas under the control of US-aligned opposition groups, rather than the Syrian state itself.

Crucially, the executive order does not lift sanctions on former President Bashar Al-Assad, his family, top aides or individuals accused by the US of involvement in Syria’s defense industries.

These ongoing sanctions reveal a double standard: while the US facilitates funding and international legitimacy for factions under Al-Julani’s influence, it continues to strangle the Syrian state economically.

The European Union has also signaled readiness to ease sanctions on Syria, though it remains unclear whether its approach will mirror Washington’s — favoring opposition-held areas while maintaining pressure on Damascus.

Trump’s move is expected to provoke backlash from anti-terror resistance movements in the region and could heighten tensions with countries that view Al-Julani as a war criminal.

Meanwhile, entities like “Israel” — a longtime advocate of regime change in Syria — are likely to view this as preventing the reassertion of Syrian state sovereignty.