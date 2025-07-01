Elon Musk Threatens to Launch America Party Over Trump’s Spending Bill

By Staff, Agencies

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has reignited a political firestorm by threatening to launch a new political movement—dubbed the “America Party”—in direct response to President Donald Trump’s controversial “Big Beautiful Bill,” a sweeping tax and spending proposal that Musk slammed as fiscally irresponsible.

Taking to his platform X on Monday, Musk denounced the bill for raising the US debt ceiling by a record five trillion dollars and accused nearly every Republican lawmaker of betraying their core promise to reduce spending.

“Lawmakers who campaigned on cutting spending but backed this bill should hang their heads in shame,” he posted. He went further, pledging, “They will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Musk also made clear he was serious about forming a new political faction. “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day,” he warned. “Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

Musk likened the current political establishment to a corrupt monopoly, dubbing it the “PORKY PIG PARTY,” and called for a movement that serves the interests of the American people rather than entrenched elites. “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill... that we live in a one-party country,” he wrote, adding that the America Party would “actually care about the people.”

In a poll conducted on X, Musk asked users whether a new political party was necessary. Citing the results, he declared, “The people have spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle! And exactly 80% of people agree. This is fate.”

The political clash escalated after Musk’s criticism of the bill’s implications for his self-proclaimed Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE], which he says is being undercut by runaway government spending.

The White House, however, alleged that Musk’s real issue is a provision in the bill that removes subsidies for electric vehicles—a sector where Musk has major stakes.

Trump hit back with a stinging rebuke on Truth Social, suggesting Musk’s empire has been built on taxpayer dollars. “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far... Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!” Trump wrote. He implied Musk could be forced to shut down his operations without government support and sarcastically suggested a return to South Africa.

Unfazed, Musk fired back: “I am literally saying CUT IT ALL. Now.”

The confrontation underscores a growing divide between Musk and traditional Republican leadership, signaling that the billionaire’s flirtation with third-party politics may be turning into a serious campaign to shake up the US political establishment.