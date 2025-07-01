- Home
Post-Ceasefire Reality: Nearly 4k “Israeli” Violations Against Lebanon
3 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Despite the ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024, “Israel” has committed nearly 4,000 violations against Lebanon—primarily through land incursions and airspace breaches.
