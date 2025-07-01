Araghchi: Iran’s Nuke Knowledge, Enrichment Capability Immune to US, ‘Israel’ Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized that Iran’s peaceful nuclear advancement cannot be halted through military aggression, declaring that no bombing campaign can erase the country’s scientific knowledge or technological capabilities in uranium enrichment.

In an interview with CBS News aired Tuesday, Araghchi responded directly to claims by US President Donald Trump, who asserted that American strikes had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. “One cannot obliterate the technology and science for [peaceful uranium] enrichment through bombings,” Araghchi firmly stated. His remarks come as a rebuttal to Trump’s claims, which were later contradicted by the Pentagon’s own internal assessments.

The comments follow a joint US-‘Israeli’ military assault launched on June 13, when the ‘Israeli’ entity initiated an unprovoked war targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, alongside other strategic and civilian infrastructure. Toward the end of the 12-day onslaught, the US escalated its direct involvement by striking multiple nuclear sites in central and north-central Iran—actions widely condemned as violations of international law and sovereignty.

When asked about the possibility of renewed negotiations with Washington, Araghchi expressed deep skepticism. “I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that,” he said. “In order for us to decide to reengage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the diplomatic process.”

He added, “With all these considerations, we still need more time.”

Iran and the US had previously engaged in six rounds of Omani-mediated talks beginning in April. However, the talks were hampered by Washington’s persistent demands—echoed by ‘Israel’—that Tehran completely dismantle its uranium enrichment program, a condition Iran has categorically rejected.

The recent US-led aggression has further eroded trust, with Iranian officials questioning the sincerity of Washington’s diplomatic posture. “Why would the US launch military strikes on our territory if it were truly interested in diplomacy?” Iranian officials have asked, casting doubt on the entire negotiation process.

The developments underscore Iran’s stance that its nuclear program—rooted in peaceful objectives and national sovereignty—is non-negotiable under threat, and that its scientific progress cannot be bombed out of existence.