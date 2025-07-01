’Israeli’ Forces Shoot Dead at Least 7 Starving Palestinians at Aid Site in Central Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" troops have shot dead at least seven starving Palestinians while they were waiting at a US-backed aid distribution site in the central parts of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The deadly incident occurred on Tuesday morning, when "Israeli" soldiers opened fire on starving people waiting for receiving food at an aid distribution site run by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in central Gaza, Quds News Network reported.

The shooting spree killed at least seven Palestinians and wounded at least 15 others near the Netzarim Corridor, it added, just a day after the "Israeli" military admitted that its soldiers “harmed” Palestinians seeking aid.

The US- and "Israel"-backed GHF system began distributing food packages in Gaza since its establishment at the end of May, overseeing a new model of aid distribution which the UN says is neither impartial nor neutral.

Figures by the Palestinian Health Ministry show that since the GHF started its operations in the war-torn territory, more than 580 aid seekers have been killed and over 4,216 others wounded.

Furthermore, 39 Palestinians have also been reported missing after heading to the GHF sites to secure food.

The report by Quds News Network added that "Israeli" mass killings of aid seekers in the vicinity of GHF aid sites have become a grim daily reality amid chaotic scenes, as desperate Palestinians are given only a narrow window to rush for food and are targeted by "Israeli" soldiers.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, along with the UN, have already described these sites as “mass death traps” and “slaughterhouses.”

In a statement, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) also warned that “weaponizing aid in this manner may constitute crimes against humanity.”

“Every day Palestinians are met with carnage in their attempts to receive supplies from the insufficient amount of aid trickling into Gaza,” it said.