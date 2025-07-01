‘Next Retaliation Will Exceed Your Expectations’: Leader’s Aide Warns ’Israel,’ US

By Staff, Agencies

A senior military advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has warned the adversaries that Iran’s next round of retaliatory strikes in the event of a new act of aggression will be much stronger than during the 12-day "Israeli" war against the country.

Major General Yahya Rahim-Safavi, who also used to serve as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s chief commander, made the remarks during a ceremony on Monday.

“Should they begin a new round [of aggression], Iran will start a new round [of retaliation] that will exceed their expectations,” he said.

‘1000s of missiles set on enemy targets’

“We know them, their interests, structures, bases, and forces well across the [West Asia] region,” the official noted, referring to the country’s adversaries.

“The power of the IRGC extends beyond the region,” Safavi said, underlining how information concerning those bases has been stored on the target banks belonging to “thousands of [the Corps’] missiles.”

The comments came after the Islamic Republic’s armed forces staged a whole host of successful defensive maneuvers and retaliatory operations in the face of an unprovoked "Israeli" war, compelling the entity to request a ceasefire.

The operations saw the forces successfully intercept numerous incoming projectiles and down multiple hostile warplanes.

They also fired hundreds of ballistic missiles, including multi-warhead and hypersonic variants, towards key nuclear, military, and industrial sites across the occupied Palestinian territories as part of their retaliatory strikes.

This decisive reprisal, conducted as part of Operation True Promise III, hit such targets as "Tel Aviv," the "Israeli" entity’s economic hub; Haifa, its vital deep-water port; and Be’er Sheva, its technological and developmental epicenter.

According to the advisor, the forces will strike the enemies’ entire regional interests and bases “with higher intensity, and face [the targets with] serious threat” upon renewed miscalculation on the part of the adversaries.

The official denounced the entity as the “Lesser Satan,” and the United States -- its biggest ally that provided it with unprecedented military and intelligence support throughout the war -- as “Lesser Satan.”

“With my over 40 years of experience confronting the enemies, I confidently state that victory will ultimately belong to the great and powerful Iranian nation, and defeat will befall the Great Satan and the Lesser Satan.”

He noted how, during the war, the duo tried but dismally failed to advance their objectives of subjugating the nation, dividing the country up, reversing the gains of its 1979 Islamic Revolution, and staging a coup.

They failed in all their goals against the “invincible” nation “by divine grace and through the Leader’s directions,” Safavi remarked.