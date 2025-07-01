Aid as Ambush: The Horrifying New Face of ’Israel’s’ Gaza War

By Eva Bartlett, RT

For nearly 630 days, the world has watched the “Israeli” slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza, primarily by bombing, sniping, and starvation. Off-camera, we’ve read about the rape and torture of Palestinian hostages, including the torturing to death of three doctors from the enclave.

For the last 100 days, “Israel” has reinforced a full blockade on Gaza, depriving starving Palestinians of food, drinking water, medicines, and fuel—meaning ambulances cannot function. This follows earlier blockades last year, and the overall blockade of the Strip, which has lasted over 17 years.

Since late May, horrific video footage has emerged showing skeletal Palestinians lined up in hopes of food aid being gunned down by US mercenaries and “Israeli” soldiers.

“Israel” has endlessly bombed Palestinians, destroyed hospitals and abducted doctors and patients. It has bombed churches, schools, UN centers, and tents housing displaced Palestinians—in supposed “safe zones” where they were ordered by the “Israeli” army to flee. It has killed over 200 journalists and deliberately targeted medics. To those only paying attention recently, these crimes go back decades, and extend to the “Israeli” army and illegal colonists’ crimes against Palestinian civilians, including children, in the West Bank. Add to this the “Israeli” bombardment of civilian areas of Lebanon and Syria over the years, and now “Israel’s” recent unprovoked bombings of Iran.

Suffice it to say that when “Israel” came under the barrage of Iranian retaliatory missiles, reports of some 30 “Israeli” civilians suffering panic attacks garnered little sympathy.

Again, those who have been paying attention for longer than two years would also recall previous “Israeli” wars on Gaza—like in 2014, when “Israelis” gathered with drinks and snacks on hillsides to rejoice in the bombing of the enclave, or the 2009 t-shirts celebrating snipers killing pregnant women with the phrase “one shot, two kills.”

In 2010, when writing about a traumatized 10-year-old I’d met who could no longer walk normally nor speak after the terror of having “Israeli” tanks shelling his home, I cited a study by the Gaza Community Mental Health Program which stated that “91.4 percent of children in Gaza displayed symptoms of moderate to very severe PTSD.” That was fifteen years and numerous “Israeli” wars on Gaza ago.

The US–“Israeli” “Humanitarian” Death Traps

The killing of Palestinians in Gaza didn’t stop when “Israel” attacked Iran. The most insidious new invention is the recently created US–“Israeli” “aid” group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF]. The “Israeli” authorities accuse Hamas of stealing aid, and based on this unproven accusation, have deemed that long-established UN aid agencies can no longer operate in Gaza, insisting instead that a group staffed with armed combat veterans [mercenaries is a better word] is better equipped to ensure food reaches famished Palestinians.

It is outrageous that despite some media coverage, “Israel” has been allowed to block the entrance of thousands of aid trucks amassed outside of Gaza for months—over a year, really—only to then dictate that hired gunmen would be in charge of “distributing aid.”

The massive irony and duplicity is that even “Israeli” and Western media have reported on the actual thieves of aid in Gaza: not Hamas, but an ISIS-linked group under the protection of the “Israeli” army.

As the independent media outlet The Cradle reported, the group’s leader, Yasser Abu Shabab, “is a known leader of armed gangs linked to ISIS and involved in looting aid under ‘Israeli’ protection... Multiple reports, including from Haaretz and The Washington Post, confirm that these gangs have been seen looting in full view of ‘Israeli’ forces, who neither intervene nor prevent the theft.”

In a subsequent post, The Cradle cited “Israeli” Army Radio as reporting: “‘Israel’ has transferred weapons to members of the militia... The militia operates mainly in the Rafah area, which the ‘Israeli’ army has occupied and cleared. The militia’s tasks include preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza and fighting Hamas.”

What is apparently happening is that starved Palestinians, after walking many kilometers to the distribution sites, are then corralled into tight enclosures and fired upon by the “aid” mercenaries.

Jonathan Whittall, the Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territory [OCHA], described the situation as “conditions created to kill, carnage, weaponized hunger, a death sentence for people just trying to survive.”

In a clip posted on June 23, Whittall said, “‘Israeli’ authorities are preventing us from distributing through these systems that we’ve established and that we know work. We could reach every family in Gaza, as we have in the past, but we’re prevented from doing so at every turn.”

More recently, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres echoed Whittall, saying: “Any operation that channels desperate civilians into militarized zones is inherently unsafe. It is killing people... People are being killed simply trying to feed themselves and their families. The search for food must never be a death sentence.” The UN’s own humanitarian efforts are being “strangled” by “Israel,” he said, and even the aid workers themselves are starving.

The aid-seeking civilians are being shot in the head and chest, in what looks more like execution than “warning shots” or “crowd control.”

The victims include an 18-month-old girl whose X-ray shows a bullet lodged in her chest. According to Ramy Abdu, Chairman of the non-profit Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, the girl was shot while in her mother’s arms on the way to a GHF aid point.

As far back as last July, an article in The Lancet warned that the total number of Palestinian civilian deaths caused directly and indirectly by “Israeli” attacks since October 2023 could reach “up to 186,000 or even more.” Other estimates were even more grim, including that of Norwegian Dr. Mads Gilbert, who has worked extensively from Gaza over the years and said the number of those dead or soon to die could be over 500,000.

Fast forward to a recent report by Yaakov Garb of Ben-Gurion University, published via the Harvard Dataverse. It describes the false aid distribution design as, “all adjacent to ‘Israeli’ military installations... manned by armed combat veterans backed by ‘Israeli’ soldiers. The design creates a ‘chokepoint’ or ‘fatal funnel’—a predictable movement path from a single entry to a single exit with no cover or concealment.”

It is the graphic on page five which caught people’s attention. From a population of 2.2 million before the genocide, the graph only accounts for 1.85 million, leaving many asking, where are the remaining 350,000 people? This makes the concerns voiced a year ago more valid.

In his report, Garb wrote, “The ‘Israeli’ military has an obligation, as the occupying power in Gaza, to supply the population with humanitarian relief... If an attacker cannot adequately and neutrally feed a starving population in the wake of a disaster it is ongoingly creating, it is obligated to allow other humanitarian agencies to do so.”

But instead, every day we see new horrors of emaciated Palestinian civilians desperately braving death in hopes of securing food for their families... and being gunned down by the “Israeli” army and the mercenaries it backs.

It seems, at least, that these actions are finally catching up with “Israel,” meaning a lack of support for or trust in the state or its representatives, and a global demand for justice for Palestinians.

To cite Craig Mokhiber, a human rights lawyer and former senior UN Human Rights official, who posted recently on X:

“The [‘Israeli’] regime is on trial for genocide. Its leaders are indicted for crimes against humanity. ‘Israel’ is isolated. The regime is now almost universally despised, just as the Nazi and apartheid regimes were despised. People across the world stand overwhelmingly with Palestine. You don’t come back from apartheid & genocide.”