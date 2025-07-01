Iran Arrests 50 Mossad Agents in 2 Weeks, Foils Arms Smuggling Attempt

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the arrest of 50 Mossad agents over the past two weeks in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

On Tuesday, the IRGC confirmed confiscating weapons and military ammunition, including American-made equipment that was in the possession of the detainees.

The IRGC revealed that these agents were planning to carry out acts of sabotage targeting the country’s infrastructure and economic centers.

Since the "Israeli" attack on Iran on June 13, Iranian authorities have continued to crack down on agents and spies across various provinces.

Brigadier General Yahya Elahi, police chief of Lorestan, announced on Tuesday that the operation was launched after police intelligence units flagged suspicious activity involving two vehicles on one of the region’s highways.

Officers attempted to intercept the vehicles, but the drivers tried to flee. Police forces responded by disabling the vehicles through gunfire, successfully apprehending all three occupants.

A thorough search of the vehicles revealed more than 22,000 rounds of Kalashnikov ammunition.

Authorities suspect the shipment was part of a broader arms trafficking network operating within Iran.

According to Brigadier General Elahi, the suspects had loaded the ammunition in Iran’s western provinces and intended to smuggle it to the southern regions of the country.

The case is currently under further investigation to determine the full scope of the operation and identify additional collaborators.