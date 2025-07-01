Cuba Slams Netanyahu Over Lies About Iran Nuclear Program for 30 yrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez has accused "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies of lying for more than 30 years about Iran's nuclear program, IRNA reported.

In a post on X on Monday, Rodríguez said, “Netanyahu and his supporters have been lying for more than 30 years about Iran supposedly having nuclear weapons,” asserting that Iran's nuclear activities are peaceful in nature.

He further argued that "Israel’s" goal has been to draw the United States into a military conflict aimed at destroying Iran, a nation that has long supported the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

His remarks come in the wake of "Israel’s" war on Iran, launched on June 13. The assault killed over 900 people, including senior commanders, scientists, and civilians.

Iran responded with Operation True Promise III, launching 22 waves of missiles and drones targeting sites across occupied Palestine.

Last month, US President Donald Trump openly rejected a key intelligence assessment on Iran’s nuclear capabilities, instead aligning himself more closely with the "Israeli" occupation's aggressive stance.

Trump dismissed the conclusions of the very intelligence chief he appointed. “I don’t care what she said,” Trump remarked. “I think they were very close to having one.”

This position mirrors that of "Israeli" Occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has insisted that Iran’s nuclear ambitions require an immediate pre-emptive response.

Netanyahu has pushed both the US and “Israel” toward military intervention, citing what he claims is an imminent nuclear threat.