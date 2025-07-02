Yemeni Army Launches Hypersonic Missile at “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni army announced that it has carried out several retaliatory operations against "Israel", striking sensitive targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces used a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile to attack the airport, the Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

The operation successfully achieved its goal, causing a large number of settlers to flee to shelters and halting airport operations.

Yemen's Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces also struck sensitive targets belonging to the "Israeli" enemy in the areas of "Yaffa", "Ashkelon", and "Eilat" in the occupied Palestine using three drones.

He said the Yemeni army will continue its operations in support of the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza, noting that the people of Yemen will not abandon their duties towards Palestinians.

Saree stressed that the army's operations will continue until the "Israeli" aggression against Gaza stops and the siege of the territory is lifted.